Vizela vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Vizela and Moreirense will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 15 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Rio Ave last weekend. Samuel Essende and Emmanuel Boateng scored second-half goals to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Moreirense, meanwhile, saw off Portimonense with a 5-2 home win. Maracas, Madson, Andre Luis, Kobamelo Kodisang and Matheus Aias all found the back of the net to guide their side to victory while Sylvester Jasper and Filipe Relvas scored for the visitors.

The victory took Os verdes e brancos to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 25 points from 14 games. Vizela are 17th with 11 points to show for their efforts in 14 games.

Vizela vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Vizela have three wins while Moreirense were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent clash came in May 2022 when Moreirense claimed a 4-1 home win.

Vizela's last four games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Moreirense are unbeaten across their last nine league games, winning six and drawing three games in this sequence.

Vizela have the worst home record in the league with just five points garnered from seven games.

Moreirense have the best away defensive record in the league, having conceded just five goals in seven games on their travels.

Vizela vs Moreirense Prediction

Vizela are battling relegation and are winless in their last four league games. Their home form has been the major cause of their issues, with just one win managed in front of their fans all season.

Moreirense, recently returned to the top-flight following their promotion last season. Rui Borges' side have been the revelation of the season and are in the hunt for European qualification. They are unbeaten across their last nine games in the league and will fancy their chances of leaving Estadio do Vizela with something.

Moreirense's two victories over Vizela came in the clashes between the two sides two seasons ago. This game could likely be keenly contested and although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Vizela 1-1 Moreirense

Vizela vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals