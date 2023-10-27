Vizela vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

Vizela will host Porto at the Estadio do FC Vizela on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a rather torrid campaign so far this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a goalless draw against newly-promoted Farense in their last league outing before beating third-tier outfit Atletico CP 1-0 in the Taca de Portugal last weekend.

Vizela sit 15th in the league table with just six points from eight games. They are two points above Estoril Praia at the bottom of the pile and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Porto have had a largely solid start to their league campaign and will fancy themselves early title contenders. They beat Portimonense 1-0 in their last league game before picking up a 4-1 comeback win over Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The visitors sit third in the Primeira Liga standings with 19 points picked up so far. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play on Sunday.

Vizela vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Vizela and Porto. The visitors are undefeated in all eight matchups, picking up seven wins and a draw.

The visitors have won their last six games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 18-3.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

Porto have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal concession tally of just six.

The Dragons have scored 11 goals in the Portuguese top-flight this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Vizela vs Porto Prediction

Vizela's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last two matches at the Estadio do FC Vizela and could struggle here.

Porto, meanwhile, are on a run of three consecutive victories after losing their two games prior. They have won six of their last seven away games across all competitions and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Vizela 0-4 Porto

Vizela vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)