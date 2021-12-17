Vizela vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Vizela will welcome Porto to the Estadio do Vizela for a matchday 15 fixture in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The home side currently sit in 10th spot in the table, with 13 points garnered from as many matches. Porto sit joint-top of the standings with defending champions Sporting Lisbon on 38 points.

Vizela come into the game on the back of a convincing 4-1 away victory over Arouca last weekend. All four of their goals came in the first half, with Guilherme Schettine scoring a brace.

The visitors secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Rio Ave in the Taca da Liga. Defender Pepe stepped off the bench to score the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Vizela vs Porto Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides and each side will go all out to secure the win.

Vizela have been in fairly fine form in recent weeks, with two wins and two draws recorded in their last five matches in all competitions.

Porto have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their sole defeat to Atletico Madrid seeing them eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

Vizela form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Vizela vs Porto Team News

Vizela

There are no injury concerns for the home side. However, Ivanildo Fernandes and Claudemir are doubts after they missed Vizela's last game against Arouca.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Ivanildo Fernandes, Claudemir

Suspension: None

Porto

Ivan Marcano, Wendell and Evanilson are the injury concerns for the visitors ahead of their trip to Vizela.

Injury: Ivan Marcano, Wendell and Evanilson

Suspension: None

Vizela vs Porto Predicted XI

Vizela Predicted XI (4-3-3): Charles (GK); Kiki, Bruno Wilson, Mohamed Aidara, Koffi Kouao; Samu, Raphael Guzzo, Marcos Paulo; Kevin Zohi, Guilherme Schettine, Kiko Bondoso

Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

Vizela vs Porto Prediction

Porto are favorites for the game and they need maximum points to remain ahead in a tight title race. The visitors are likely to start the game on the front foot to stamp their authority early on.

Vizela have struggled in front of goal and are unlikely to trouble their visitors' defense. We are backing the Dragons to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vizela 0-3 Porto

Edited by Shardul Sant