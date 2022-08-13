Vizela vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Vizela will square off against reigning champions Porto at the Estádio do Vizela in their second Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture of the season on Sunday.

Both teams kicked off their league campaigns with a win as the hosts eked out a narrow 1-0 victory over the newly promoted Rio Ave. Porto recorded a 5-1 win over Maritimo, with in-form striker Mehdi Taremi bagging a first-half brace.

Porto have maintained their 100% record from the pre-season and are strong favorites here. Vizela have never recorded a win against the visitors and will be hoping that the home advantage does the trick for them.

Vizela vs Porto Head-to-Head

The two teams have met five times across all competitions, with four games taking place in the Portuguese first division and one game taking place in the Taca de Portugal last season.

Porto have been the dominant side in this fixture, recording four wins while one game has ended in a draw. The two sides met three times last season, with Porto scoring 11 goals in those fixtures while the hosts were able to score just three times.

Vizela form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Vizela vs Porto Team News

Vizela

Claudemir, Nor Maviram, Igor Juliao and Friday Etim missed the campaign opener with injuries while Ivanildo Fernandes returns after serving a suspension in that game.

Injured: Claudemir, Nor Maviram, Igor Juliao, Friday Etim.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Porto

Wilson Manafa remains the only absentee on account of an injury for Dragões. Evanilson was in the starting lineup last time around and scored a goal in the game against Maritimo.

Injured: Wilson Manafa.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vizela vs Porto Predicted XIs

Vizela (4-3-3): Fabijan Buntic (GK); Bruno Wilson, Ivanildo Fernandes, Anderson, Tomás Silva; Samu, Raphael Guzzo, Alex Mendez; Kiko Bondoso, Monsuru Abdulsalam Opeyemi, Carlos Isaac.

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Ivan Marcano, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Galeno; Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi.

Vizela vs Porto Prediction

Porto are undefeated against the home team and have won four of their five encounters in that period. Though Vizela managed to secure a win in their campaign opener, Porto are in red-hot form at the moment and it is unlikely that they will suffer a defeat here.

Prediction: Vizela 1-3 Porto

