Vizela vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2021-22

A place in the semi-finals of the Taca de Portugal will be up for grabs at the Estadio do FC Vizela, where Vizela play host to Sporting Braga on Thursday.

The visitors will be aiming to continue their run to defend the title, following their 2-0 victory over Benfica in last season’s final back in May.

Vizela were sent crashing down to earth last Sunday as they suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Porto on home turf.

Alvaro Pacheco’s men have now lost two of their last three games across all competitions, with a 4-1 win over Arouca being the only exception.

They will now aim to end this dry spell in the Taca de Portugal, where they have been solid so far, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets in two outings.

Meanwhile, Braga returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off rock-bottom Belenenses in the Primeira Liga.

Prior to that, they failed to taste victory in three straight games, picking up one draw and losing two in that time.

Manager Carlos Carvalhal will hope the win last time out can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they seek to defend their Taca de Portugal title.

Vizela vs Sporting Braga Head-To-Head

Sporting Braga have been superior in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from the last two meetings between the sides.

Vizela Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Sporting Braga Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Vizela vs Sporting Braga Team News

Vizela

Koffi Kouao is an injury doubt for the hosts after the right-back hobbled off the pitch injured late in the game against Porto last time out. Guilherme Schettine is also out of contention for the hosts after receiving his marching orders in the aforementioned game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Koffi Kouao

Suspended: Guilherme Schettine

Sporting Braga

David Carmo and Nuno Sequeira are still on the Braga injury table and have both been ruled out of Thursday’s game. Vitor Oliveira remains an injury doubt for the visitors.

Injured: David Carmo, Nuno Sequeira

Doubtful: Victor Oliveira

Suspended: None

Vizela vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Vizela Predicted XI (4-3-3): Charles; Kiki, Bruno Wilson, Mohamed Aidara, Igor Julião; Samu, Raphael Guzzo, Marcos Paulo; Kevin Zohi, Samu, Kiko Bondoso

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus; Raul Silva, Paulo Oliveira, Diogo Leite; Yan Couto, Mutassim Al Musrati, Andre Horta, Francisco Moura; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz

Vizela vs Sporting Braga Prediction

After a dry spell, where they failed to pick up a win in three consecutive games, Braga claimed a morale-boosting win over Belenenses last time out. They face a Vizela side who have struggled to find their rhythm in the Portuguese top flight and we predict they will come out victorious in this one.

Prediction: Vizela 0-2 Sporting Braga

Edited by Peter P