Vizela vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2024

Vizela will host Sporting at the Estadio do FC Vizela on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the top flight this season and are currently battling for survival as they head into the second half of the campaign. They were beaten 4-1 by Boavista in their last match, finding themselves four goals down before Samuel Essende scored a late consolation strike.

Vizela sit 17th in the league table with just 13 points picked up so far and will be desperate to add to that tally this week.

Sporting, on the other hand, are flying at the moment and continue their push for a return to the pinnacle of Portuguese football. They picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Chaves in their game on Saturday, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including the in-form Pedro Goncalves.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 43 points from 17 matches. They are just one point above second-placed Benfica and will be looking to widen that gap come Thursday.

Vizela vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Vizela and Sporting, with the visitors winning all 11 matchups, a run stretching back to their maiden clash in 1984.

The hosts have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight games across all competitions.

Sporting are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Portuguese top-flight this season with a goal tally of 40.

Vizela are the lowest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of just 16.

The Lions have lost two games in the league this season, both of which have come on the road.

Vizelenses have picked up six points on home turf in the league this season. Only Casa Pia (5) have picked up fewer.

Vizela vs Sporting Prediction

Vizela are without a win in their last seven league outings, with three of those games ending in defeats. They have lost five of their last seven home league games and could struggle here.

Sporting meanwhile are on a brilliant seven-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams, coupled with their contrasting form, should see the visitors win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Vizela 1-3 Sporting

Vizela vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)