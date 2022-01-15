Vizela vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

After a shock defeat at Santa Clara, Sporting resume their Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign on Sunday with another away game at Vizela.

The 3-2 loss in their previous outing was their first in the league this season and with that, Porto have opened up a three-point gap at the top of the standings. They returned to winning ways in their Taca de Portugal quarter-final fixture against Leca, defeating the fourth-tier side 4-0 on Wednesday.

Vizela have three losses in their last five games, suffering a 1-0 loss to Moreirense in their previous outing, while they were put to the sword by Porto in the Taca de Portugal on Thursday.

Vizela vs Sporting Head-to-Head

There have only been three meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The visiting side have a 100% record against the hosts.

The reverse fixture at the Estádio José Alvalade in the season opener was their first-ever meeting in the Primeira Liga, with the then hosts recording a 3-0 win.

Vizela form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Sporting form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Vizela vs Sporting Team News

Vizela

Ivanildo Fernandes is expected to sit this one out as he did not take part in training and was absent in the cup tie against Porto. Claudemir was absent from the squad in that game but has trained ahead of this league game and is in contention to mark his return after being ruled out since November.

Injured: Ivanildo Fernandes

Doubtful: Claudemir

Suspended: None

Sporting

Jovane Cabral is a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Pedro Porro is also expected to miss the trip to Braga with a thigh injury.

Injured: Jovane Cabral, Ruben Vinagre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vizela vs Sporting Predicted XI

Vizela Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro José Moreira Silva; Kiki, Richard Ofori, Emmanuel Maviram, Igor Julião; Evrard Zag, Raphael Guzzo, Alex Mendez, Kiko Kevin Zohi; Samu, Cassiano Dias Moreira

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Luis Neto, Sebastián Coates, Matheus Reis; Nuno Santos, João Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio, Matheus Nunes; Pedro Goncalves, Pablo Sarabia; Paulinho

Vizela vs Sporting Prediction

Vizela are winless at home in their league fixtures thus far and have scored 16 times in 17 games. Sporting have the best defensive record in the league and have just one loss on their travels.

Sporting have just one clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions, so though they are expected to win the game, the chances of a shutout are slim.

Prediction: Vizela 1-3 Sporting

