Volendam vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Volendam and AZ Alkmaar will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 26 clash on Sunday (March 17th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Zwolle last weekend. Second-half goals from Dave Van Den Berg and Damon Mirani ensured that the spoils were shared.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, thrashed Excelsior 4-0 at home. Dani de Wit and Vangelis Pavlidis scored within two minutes of one another while Sven Mijnans scored a brace to inspire the rout.

The victory left De Kaasboeren in fourth spot on the table, with 46 points from 25 games. Volendam remain rooted to be the bottom of the standings with just 14 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Volendam vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. AZ Alkmaar have 10 wins to their name, Volendam have been victorious on eight occasions while 11 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when AZ Alkmaar claimed a 3-0 home win.

Five of Volendam's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of AZ Alkmaar's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Volendam are winless in their last nine league games, losing six games in this sequence.

AZ Alkmaar have scored at least two goals in eight of the last nine head-to-head games.

Four of Volendam's last five league games have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Volendam vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Volendam are odds-on favorites to be relegated to the Eerste Divisie and have not won any of their last nine league games. They have the worst home record in the league with just seven points garnered from 12 games in front of their fans.

AZ Alkmaar do not have much left to compete for in the title race but they will be hoping to secure a place in Europe next season.

Maarten Martens' side have too much firepower and we are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a routine win.

Prediction: Volendam 0-2 AZ Alkmaar

Volendam vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - AZ Alkmaar to score over 1.5 goals: Yes