Volendam vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2024

Volendam will host Feyenoord at the Kras Stadion on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have endured an overall difficult season and are rapidly running out of time to save their top-flight status. They played out a 1-1 draw against Almere City last time out falling behind in the 71st minute before veteran striker Robert Muhren came off the bench to level the scores in additional time.

Volendam sit rock-bottom in the Eredivisie standings with just 15 points from 27 games and will be desperate for a positive result this week as they look to exit the drop zone.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form and are now making a late push for the league title. They picked up a 4-2 comeback win over Utrecht last time out, finding themselves two goals down in the first half before upping the ante in the second to secure a well-deserved victory.

The visitors sit second in the table with 65 points picked up so far. They are seven points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven and will be looking to reduce that gap on Thursday.

Volendam vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Volendam and Feyenoord. The home side have won five of those games while the visitors have won 42 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Feyenoord are the second-highest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 70.

Volendam have the worst defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 68.

Volendam vs Feyenoord Prediction

Volendam are without a win in their last 11 competitive outings and have won just one of their last 19. They have lost their last eight games on home turf and could struggle this week.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last six matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form should see the visitors win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Volendam 1-4 Feyenoord

Volendam vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)