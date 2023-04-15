Volendam vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023 

Volendam welcome PSV Eindhoven to Kras Stadion for a matchday 29 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday (April 16).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Heerenveen last weekend. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Sydney van Hooijdonk scoring either side of Henk Veerman to inspire the win.

PSV, meanwhile, were rampant in a 4-0 home win over Excelsior. Luuk de Jong, Xavi Simons, Fabio Silva and Erick Gutierrez found the back of the net to inspire the Eindhoven outfit to victory.

The win saw the Lightbulbs hold on to third spot in the standings, having garnered 59 points from 28 games. Volendam, meanwhile, are 14th with 27 points to show for their efforts after 28 outings.

Volendam vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 57 previous occasions. PSV lead 41-6, while ten games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw PSV run riot in a convincing 7-1 home win.

PSV have won their last 16 games with Volendam.

Volendam are unbeaten in seven games at home, winning six.

Four of PSV's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

PSV are on a ten-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning eight games.

Four of Volendam's last five league games have had goals at both ends.

Volendam vs PSV Prediction

PSV are on a positive run of form and will look to extend their impressive unbeaten streak. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are making a belated title charge but have to win their remaining six games to keep their hopes of usurping Feyenoord alive.

Volendam, meanwhile, are looking nervosuly over their shoulders at the drop zone, with just two points separating them from the bottom three. However, their home form has been immaculate, which could come in handy if they're to spring an upset.

PSV are the favourites, though, and should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Volendam 1-2 PSV

Volendam vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes