Volos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

Volos and Olympiacos will trade tackles in a Greek Super League matchday two clash on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at Panthessaliko Stadium.
The home side kick-started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Aris last weekend. Pedro Alvaro broke the deadlock in the 64th minute while Fabiano doubled their lead three minutes later.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a last-gasp 2-0 home win over Asteras Tripolis. The game was seemingly destined to finish in a goalless stalemate but a dramatic end to the game saw Yusuf Yazici break the deadlock in third minute of injury time while Ayoub El Kaabi doubled their advantage four minutes later.
The win means the Piraeus outfit are one of six sides that won their opening game of the season.
Volos vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Olympiacos are unbeaten in 14 head-to-head games, winning 11 games and drawing three games in this run.
- Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Olympiacos claimed a 3-0 home win.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Olympiacos have scored at least two goals in the last seven head-to-head games.
- Six of Volos' last seven league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Olympiacos kept a clean sheet in five of their last six competitive games.
- Olympiacos have won their last six competitive games on the bounce.
Volos vs Olympiacos Prediction
Volos narrowly avoided relegation last season and they did not have the best start to the new season. They are winless in this fixture, highlighting the disparity in quality between the two sides.
Olympiacos kick-started their title defense on a winning note, albeit in a less than convincing manner. The Red-Whites played behind closed doors against Asteras and might have been affected by the absent atmosphere. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side are once again the favorites here and have been utterly dominant in this fixture.
Back the visitors to claim a comfortable multi-goal victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Volos 0-3 Olympiacos
Volos vs Olympiacos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Olympiacos to score over 1.5 goals