Guadalajara vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2024

Guadalajara will entertain Club America at Estadio AKRON in Liga MX on Sunday.

Guadalajara vs Club America Preview

Guadalajara will extend their undefeated streak to nine matches if they get the better of Club America this weekend. The hosts recorded their last setback in mid January in a league action against FC Juarez 2-0. Guadalajara are eying a place in the top six to earn passage to the final phase.

Chivas finished fifth in the 2023 Apertura regular season and reached the quaterfinals of the final phase before crashing out against UNAM. Guadalajara are looking to end their six-year trophy drought. They sit in the ninth spot with 15 points, nine points behind visting America.

Club America have been on a tear in this campaign, boasting seven wins and three draws in 11 matches. They sit second in the standings with 24 points, just one point shy of the leaders, Monterrey. The visitors are also being closely followed by Cruz Azul (22 points) and Pachuca (22 pts).

Aguilas will guard against any form of slip-up to keep their position. They were the champions of the 2023 Apertura and are certainly aiming to clinch the ultimate in the Clausura as well. America were stunned at home 3-2 by Guadalajara in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Thursday.

Guadalajara vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guadalajara have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Club America.

Guadalajara have won once and drawn four times in their last four matches at home against Club America.

Guadalajara have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Club America have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches.

Guadalajara have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while America have won four times and lost once.

Guadalajara vs Club America Prediction

Victor Guzman sits second in the top scorer chart with six goals. He has been a shining light in attack for Guadalajara and could challenge the high-flying visitors on Sunday.

Club America goalkeeper Luis Malagon has weathered the storms for his side, keeping six clean sheets out of 11 matches. He currently tops the list. Julian Quinones boasts six goals and six assists for the visitors in all competitions. He is one of America's top attacking threats.

Guadalajara come into the game as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Guadalajara 2-1 Club America

Guadalajara vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guadalajara to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guadalajara to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Club America to score - Yes