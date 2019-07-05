Real Madrid Transfer News: Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs in the race to sign Dani Ceballos

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 47 // 05 Jul 2019, 19:20 IST

Dani Ceballos looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer

What's the story?

According to Marca, Dani Ceballos' immediate future lies in England and Spurs are front-runners for his signature.

The 22-year-old, fresh from winning the European U21 Championships with Spain, will look to get his future sorted in the coming weeks and will not link up with the rest of the squad as Real Madrid prepare to jet out to Montreal to begin preparations for next season.

In case you didn't know...

Ceballos signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 after making a name for himself at Real Betis. Whilst Zinedine Zidane has never hidden his admiration for the Spaniard, he's fallen down the pecking order and could look to get a temporary move away to get regular games under his belt.

Although Real Madrid have had inquiries from Germany and Spain, Marca believe that the Spaniard has his heart set on a move to England.

The heart of the matter

According to Marca, Arsenal and Liverpool are in the running to secure his signature but Spurs have emerged as front-runners. The North-London club have a good relationship with the Spanish giant and Spanish publication AS have revealed that a personal phone-call from Mauricio Pochettino has put Spurs firmly in the driving seat.

Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the player's ability and despite reports that Ceballos' immediate future lies away from the Santiago Bernabeu, the 13-time European Champions are reluctant to part ways with the dynamic Spanish midfielder permanently.

What's next?

Spurs look to be leading the race to Ceballos' signature for the time being but with the transfer window hotting up in recent days, other teams across Europe's top-five leagues could position themselves and launch a late bid to acquire his services.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested, with Marca revealing that Jurgen Klopp has been working discreetly to sign the Spaniard, in the hope of adding more dynamism to his midfield.

Any deal Real Madrid make with Spurs will either be a temporary one or in the case of a permanent deal, Los Blancos will insist on inserting a buy-back clause and Spurs at the moment are not completely opposed to this idea.