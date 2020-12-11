VVV-Venlo vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

This weekend sees matchday 12 in the Dutch Eredivisie, with an undefeated Feyenoord taking on strugglers VVV Venlo on Sunday.

Despite being unbeaten, Feyenoord could do with a strong win here to move into the Christmas period, while anything would be a bonus for VVV given their struggles during the current campaign.

VVV-Venlo vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

VVV have won just two games in 2020-21. They defeated FC Emmen on the opening day of the season, and then overcame Heracles on 7 November.

However, they have lost two of their last three matches, most recently falling 3-1 to RKC Waalwijk despite leading going into the final 15 minutes.

In fact, defence has been VVV’s problem all season. They’ve conceded 33 goals – giving them the worst defensive record in the Eredivisie – and infamously let in 13 against Ajax in October.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are the Eredivisie’s only remaining unbeaten side, but their five draws mean they’re only in fourth place. In fact, their last two domestic games have ended in draws, and Thursday saw them dumped out of the Europa League following a loss to Wolfsberger.

Last season Feyenoord defeated VVV 0-3, but the return game never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VVV-Venlo form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Feyenoord form guide: D-D-L-D-L

VVV-Venlo vs Feyenoord Team News

VVV will be missing two players for disciplinary reasons in this match. Roy Gelmi will be forced to sit out after being sent off against Waalwijk, while Danny Post has clocked up too many yellow cards and will also miss out.

Midfielder Ante Coric is back in training following his injury and could play a part from the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Roy Gelmi, Danny Post

Feyenoord will be without Justin Bijlow and Robert Bozenik, with both men expected to return before the end of December. Meanwhile, Christian Conteh and Ridgeciano Haps are both doubtful, although they could appear on the bench.

Injured: Justin Bijlow, Robert Bozenik

Doubtful: Christian Conteh, Ridgeciano Haps

Suspended: None

VVV-Venlo vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

VVV-Venlo predicted XI (4-4-2): Delano van Crooij, Tobias Pachonik, Christian Kum, Zinedine Machach, Steffen Schafer, Vito van Crooij, Simon Janssen, Evert Linthorst, Torino Hunte, Jafar Arias, Georgios Giakoumakis

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Mark Diemers, Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Luis Sinisterra

VVV-Venlo vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord will be smarting from their Europa League exit and are crying out for a domestic win, and this will probably be a good opportunity to build some confidence.

Despite drawing a blank in their previous Eredivisie match against Heracles, they are up against the leakiest defence in the competition this weekend. We expect Feyenoord to score a couple of goals and pick up three much-needed points.

Prediction: VVV-Venlo 0-2 Feyenoord