VVV vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

VVV will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Covebo Stadion - De Koel on Sunday for a matchday 29 fixture in the Eredivisie.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Groningen. A late strike by Mohamed El Hankouri helped the 10-man visitors pick up all three points.

PSV were 3-0 victors over Heracles on home turf. Goals from Donyell Malen, Denzel Dumfries and Mohammed Ihattaren saw them secure a convincing victory.

VVV-Venlo sit in 16th spot and currently occupy the relegation playoff spot. They will be looking to get all three points to boost their survival hopes.

PSV are effectively out of the title race but are neck-and-neck with AZ Alkmaar in the race for second place.

VVV vs PSV Head-to-Head

This will be the 20th meeting between the sides. PSV are yet to lose a game against VVV, winning 14 and drawing five.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when a second-half rout helped PSV secure a 4-1 victory on home turf.

VVV-Venlo have been in free fall of late and are currently on a nine-game losing streak in the Eredivisie. PSV have not matched their usual high standards, with just two wins recorded in their last five league matches.

Advertisement

VVV form guide: L-L-L-L-L

PSV form guide: W-L-D-W-D

VVV vs PSV Team News

VVV

The hosts have five players sidelined for PSV's visit. Danny Post, Lukas Schmitz, Leon Guwara, Meritan Shabani and Christos Donis are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for VVV.

Injuries: Danny Post, Lukas Schmitz, Leon Guwara, Meritan Shabani, Christos Donis

Suspension: None

PSV

Three players have been sidelined for the visitors through injury. Mauro Junior (knee), Richard Ledezma (ACL) and Maximiliano Romero (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Ismael Saibari (knock) and Ryan Thomas (ankle) are both doubts for the fixture.

There are no suspension worries for manager Roger Schmidt.

Injuries: Mauro Junior, Richard Ledezma, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas, Ismael Saibari

Suspension: None

VVV vs PSV Predicted XI

VVV Predicted XI (5-3-2): Thorstein Kirschbaum (GK); Tristan Dekker, Christiaan Kum, Kristopher De Graca, Roy Gelmi, Tobias Pachonik; Simon Janssen, Zinedine Machach, Steffen Schaefer; Georgios Giakoumakis, Vito van Crooij

Advertisement

PSV Predicted XI (4-4-2): YvonMvogo (GK); Philipp Max, Nick Vergever, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Mario Gotze, Olivier Boscagli, Pablo Rosario, Cody Gakpo; Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

VVV vs PSV Prediction

Even though PSV have flattered to deceive in recent weeks, they are still overwhelming favorites against a hapless and struggling VVV side.

The visitors very rarely falter against inferior opposition and we are predicting a convincing victory for PSV.

Prediction: VVV 0-3 PSV