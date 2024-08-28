Waalwijk vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2024

Waalwijk will host AZ Alkmaar at the Mandemakers Stadion on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have endured a difficult start to their league campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone as they continue to search for their first win of the season.

They were beaten 2-0 by Go Ahead Eagles in their last match, falling behind after just three minutes before a red card to Yassin Oukili later in the half all but scuppered their chances of a positive result on the road.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong pre-season campaign and have now carried that momentum into the new season. After winning their first two league games of the new campaign, the visitors were held to a goalless draw by Groningen last time out and will be gutted not to have come away with all three points.

De Kaasboeren sit fourth in the league table with seven points from an obtainable nine and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend as they lay down their title credentials for the season.

Waalwijk vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Waalwijk and AZ. The hosts have won 11 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

AZ are one of just two sides in the Dutch top flight this season yet to concede any goals.

Waalwijk vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Waalwijk are on a four-game losing streak in competitive action and have won just one of their last 12 league games stretching back to last season. They are without a win in their last five games at the Mandemakers Stadion and could struggle here.

AZ are undefeated in their last seven Eredivisie outings, picking up five wins in that period. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see the visitors come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Waalwijk 1-3 AZ Alkmaar

Waalwijk vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

