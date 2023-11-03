Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Waalwijk will welcome Feyenoord to Mandemakers Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday 11 clash on Saturday (November 4th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Utrecht in the first round of the KNVB Beker on Tuesday. Oscar Fraulo, Mike van der Hoorn and Isac Lindberg all scored first half goals to help Domstedelingen progress to the next round.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Twente last weekend. Manfred Ugalde and Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored in either half for the hosts, while Lutsharel Geertruida scored a late consolation strike for the visitors.

The defeat saw the Rotterdam outfit drop to fourth spot in the table, having notched up 23 points from 10 games. Meanwhile, Waalwijk are 13th with nine points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 32 wins from their last 57 games against Waalwijk. Waalwijk have 10 wins to their name while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Feyenoord claimed a 5-1 home win.

Six of Feyenoord's last seven competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Waalwijk's last eight league games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first half.

Feyenoord have scored at least two goals in seven of the last eight head-to-head games.

Six of Waalwijk's last seven league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

The last four head-to-head games have produced at least 11 corner kicks.

Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord saw their title defense take a further dent last weekend as their defeat to Twente saw them fall seven points off league leaders PSV. Arne Slot's side will be looking to bounce back with victory in this game, which they are expected to win.

Waalwijk are underdogs on paper but can draw inspiration from their victory over Twente earlier in the season.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Waalwijk 0-3 Feyenoord

Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Feyenoord/Feyenoord