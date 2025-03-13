Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Mar 13, 2025 20:47 GMT
Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty
PSV face Waalwijl in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Waalwijk host PSV Eindhoven at Mandemakers Stadion on Saturday in the Eredivisie.

The hosts recorded their 15th defeat of the season in a 2-1 loss to Fortuna two weeks ago, having won three of the previous five. Waalwijk are seven points deep in the relegation zone, only three points above bottom-placed Almere.

PSV, meanwhile, are second following a 2-1 win over Heerenveen last weekend, their first win in five games. The defending champions led from matchday one until February but have fallen eight points behind leaders Ajax.

Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Saturday's game will mark the 60th meeting between the two sides. Waalwijk trail 45-6.
  • Waalwijk have lost their last 10 games in the fixture since 2019.
  • PSV have scored 14 times in their last five games against Waalwijk.
  • PSV thrashed Waalwijk 5-1 in the reverse fixture.
  • RKC have the joint-worst defensive record in the top flight, with 49 goals conceded in 24 games.
  • The champions have the best offensive record in the league and have conceded fewer goals than all but three teams in the division, with 75 goals scored and 30 conceded.
Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Waalwijk are massive underdogs and have a mountain to climb to get their first league victory over PSV in over a decade.

PSV, meanwhile, will be confident to get all three points this weekend but need to put behind them their recent lapses and build on their last weekend's result.

Prediction: Waalwijk 1-3 PSV

Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Waalwijk's last eight games have all featured more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in PSV's last nine games.)

