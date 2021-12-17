Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this weekend and will see Waalwijk host league leaders PSV Eindhoven on Sunday evening.

Waalwijk's league struggles continued last weekend as they were beaten 2-1 by Twente. The game, which saw both teams fly out of the blocks, saw Twente take a two-goal lead after five minutes. Jens Odgaard then halved the scores for his team five minutes later.

Waalwijk currently sit 14th in the league table with 15 points. They picked up a cup win in midweek and will be looking to build on that result on Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven capitalized on Ajax's slipup last weekend as they beat Nijmegen 2-1 to go top of the league. After going behind in the first 10 minutes of the game, the Boeren superbly completed a comeback with two goals in the final 10 minutes of normal time.

PSV Eindhoven sit top of the Eredivisie with 37 points from 16 games. They will now be looking to retain that spot as they chase their first Eredivisie title since the 2017-18 season.

Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will be the 30th meeting between Waalwijk and PSV Eindhoven. The hosts have won just five of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been just two draws between the two teams.

PSV Eindhoven won 2-0 when the two sides last faced off in the league.

Waalwijk Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Waalwijk

Joel Pereira, David Min, Sebbe Augustijns, Michiel Kramer and Richard van der Venne are all injured and will not play on Sunday. Shawn Adewoye has been suspended after receiving a red card against Twente last weekend.

Injured: Joel Pereira, Sebbe Augustijns, David Min, Richard van der Venne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Shawn Adewoye

PSV Eindhoven

The visitors will be without Mees Kreekels, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi and Shurandy Sambo on Sunday as they are all injured.

Injured: Mees Kreekels, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Shurandy Sambo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Waalwijk Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Etienne Vaessen; Dario Van Den Buijs, Ahmed Touba, Melle Meulensteen; Alexander Buttner, Ayman Azhil, Vurnon Anita, Said Bakari; Iliass Bel Hassani; Jens Odgaard, Lennerd Daneels

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze; Ibrahim Sangare, Marko van Ginkel; Cody Gakpo, Mario Gotze, Bruma; Carlos Vinicius

Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Waalwijk have won just one of their last six Eredivisie games, failing to score any goals in half of those games. All three of their league wins this season have come on home turf and they will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage.

PSV Eindhoven are in the thick of a three-horse title race with Ajax and Feyenoord. They currently sit at the summit, a point above the other two teams, and will be looking to retain that position. The visitors should pick up maximum points on Sunday.

Prediction: Waalwijk 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Edited by Peter P