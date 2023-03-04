Waalwijk vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023 

Waalwijk and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 24 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-1 comeback victory away to Heerenveen last weekend. Sydney van Hooijdonk opened the scoring for the hosts in the 35th minute. But a second-half fightback from the visitors saw them leave with all three points, with super-sub Florian Jozefzoon opening and ending the scoring for his side.

PSV claimed a 3-1 home win over Den Haag in the quarterfinal of the KNVB Beker. Johan Bakayoko, Guus Til and Ibrahim Sangare all found the back of the net to guide their side to the last four.

The Eindhoven outfit will turn their attention back to league action. Their last league game saw them claim a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Twente.

The victory helped PSV hold onto fourth spot, having garnered 46 points from 23 games. Waalwijk sit in eighth spot, having earned 32 points from 23 matches.

Waalwijk vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 57th meeting between the two sides. PSV lead 42-6, while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when PSV claimed a 1-0 home win.

Seven of PSV's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Waalwijk's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends, each match producing four or more goals.

PSV are winless in their last five matches on the road, losing two and drawing three games in this sequence.

Waalwijk vs PSV Prediction

PSV seem to have rediscovered some consistency in recent weeks, having struggled at the turn of the year. Their attack has been particularly rampant, with 10 goals scored in their last four games.

However, PSV's backline is suspect and Waalwijk could capitalize on this. The hosts are on a two-game winning run that has seen them score seven goals. Their impressive comeback victory over Heerenveen, where they scored four goals in the final 30 minutes, would have boosted their confidence.

However, PSV's superior quality is expected to shine through and we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Waalwijk 1-4 PSV

Waalwijk vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

