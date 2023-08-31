Waalwijk vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Waalwijk welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Mandemakers Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday four fixture on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Nijmegen on Saturday. Magnus Mattsson scored a brace and provided an assist to inspire the rout. PSV, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Rangers with a 5-1 home win in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff.

Ismael Saibari scored a brace, while Joey Veerman provided two assists and scored one as he Lightbulbs registered a 7-3 aggregate win to reach the group stage.

Peter Bosz' side will now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they won 3-1 at Vitesse in their last league game.

They're fourth in the standings with six points and a game in hand. Waalwijk, meanwhle, are second-from-bottom and yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Waalwijk vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 58th meeting between the two sides. PSV lead 48-6.

Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw PSV claim a 1-0 away win.

Two of Waalwijk's three league games this term have had more goals in the second half than the first.

PSV are unbeaten in seven competitive games this season, winning six.

The visitors have won their last seven meetings with Waalwijk by an aggregate score of 17-3.

PSV's last four games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.

Waalwijk vs PSV Prediction

PSV have started the new campaign on a positive note, and their morale-boosting over Rangers will give them a further boost.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, have lost all three league games this season, and their chances of registering their first points against a high-flying PSV are slim. The visitors are heavy favourites and should cruise to a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Waalwijk 1-4 PSV

Waalwijk vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to score over 1.5 goals