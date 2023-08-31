Waalwijk vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Waalwijk welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Mandemakers Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday four fixture on Saturday (September 2).
The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Nijmegen on Saturday. Magnus Mattsson scored a brace and provided an assist to inspire the rout. PSV, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Rangers with a 5-1 home win in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff.
Ismael Saibari scored a brace, while Joey Veerman provided two assists and scored one as he Lightbulbs registered a 7-3 aggregate win to reach the group stage.
Peter Bosz' side will now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they won 3-1 at Vitesse in their last league game.
They're fourth in the standings with six points and a game in hand. Waalwijk, meanwhle, are second-from-bottom and yet to register their first points of the campaign.
Waalwijk vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 58th meeting between the two sides. PSV lead 48-6.
- Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw PSV claim a 1-0 away win.
- Two of Waalwijk's three league games this term have had more goals in the second half than the first.
- PSV are unbeaten in seven competitive games this season, winning six.
- The visitors have won their last seven meetings with Waalwijk by an aggregate score of 17-3.
- PSV's last four games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.
Waalwijk vs PSV Prediction
PSV have started the new campaign on a positive note, and their morale-boosting over Rangers will give them a further boost.
Waalwijk, meanwhile, have lost all three league games this season, and their chances of registering their first points against a high-flying PSV are slim. The visitors are heavy favourites and should cruise to a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Waalwijk 1-4 PSV
Waalwijk vs PSV Betting Tips
Tip 1 - PSV to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - PSV to score over 1.5 goals