WADA bans Russia for four years from all major sporting events, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Shashwat Kumar News 09 Dec 2019, 17:01 IST

Russia's flag and the national anthem has been banned from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) took the sporting fraternity aback with a major announcement on the 9th of December, 2019 when it banned Russia for four years from all major sporting events. The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Russia Anti-Doping Agency had been under the scanner and it was mandated that they had to provide data to the WADA, which was a precursor for their reinstatement in 2018. Earlier, the nation had incurred a suspension for indulging itself in a state-sponsored doping scandal.

However, once their sentence was suspended in 2018, they failed to comply with the aforementioned regulation, meaning that the WADA declared them non-compliant for manipulating laboratory data handed over to investigators in January 2019.

Consequently, the report mandates that the Russian flag and the Russian anthem would be barred from all major sporting events, including the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, if athletes can provide evidence that they haven’t been a part of the doping scandal, they would be allowed to enrol themselves, albeit under a neutral flag.

There still exists a glimmer of hope for Russia though, as the country has 21 days to appeal against the ban. If they decide to contest the decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport would be responsible for hearing their plea.

Over the past few years, Russia has earned itself an infamous reputation for housing several athletes who haven’t adhered to the conformed norms and have involved themselves in all sorts of wrongdoing. And, the decision by the WADA on the 9th of December only emphasises that aspect even more.

On a slightly positive note though, Russia would be able to compete at the UEFA Euro 2020 because the UEFA doesn’t fall under the purview of ‘major event organisation’, with regards to its regulations on anti-doping punishments.