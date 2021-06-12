WAL vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 12th, 2021

Wales take on Switzerland in a Euro 2020 Group A match on Saturday at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. In what promises to be an intriguing encounter, both Wales and Switzerland will be hoping for a good result in their group opener.

Italy put in a dominant performance against Turkey last night and are expected to sail through Group A. Wales, Switzerland and Turkey will most likely be fighting out for the remaining spots in the group.

Gareth Bale could have a huge say for Wales' tonight. Undoubtedly the best player in the Welsh national team, Bale will have to be at his best if Wales are to get past an impressive Switzerland side.

Switzerland might not have many star names, but they always put up a decent performance in major tournaments and Vladimir Petkovic's men will be hopeful of making it to the knockout stages.

Squads to choose from

Wales (WAL)

W Hennessey, D Ward, A Davies, Ben Davies, C Gunter, E Ampadu, Rhys Norrington-Davies, C Mepham, J Rodon, N Williams, T Lockyer, C Roberts, B Cabango, A Ramsey, J Allen, J Williams, H Wilson, D Brooks, J Morrell, D Levitt, M Smith, R Colwill, G Bale, T Roberts, D James, K Moore

Switzerland (SUI)

Y Sommer, Y Mvogo, J Omlin, F Schar, R Rodriguez, L Benito, N Elvedi, M Akanji, S Widmer, K Mbabu, J Lotomba, E Comert, B Omeragic, X Shaqiri, G Xhaka, R Vargas, D Zakaria, E Fernandes, R Freuler, S Zuber, C Fassnacht, D Sow, H Seferovic, A Mehmedi, B Embolo, M Gavranovic

Predicted Playing XIs

Wales (WAL)

Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Ethan Ampadu, Jonny Williams; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale

Switzerland (SUI)

Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodríguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferović

Match Details

Match: Wales (WAL) vs Switzerland (SUI), UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match

Date: 12th June 2021 at 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku.

26 players representing 3 million people on the world stage.



A small nation with the passion of a continent.



We are Cymru, and it’s time to believe again.



Bore da 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#WAL | #EURO2020 | #TogetherStronger



pic.twitter.com/E9mmjd34Ln — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) June 12, 2021

Wales (WAL) vs Switzerland (SUI) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Although there will be a lot of temptation to captain Gareth Bale, Switzerland have a good defense and are solid at the back. They are favored to get a good result and captaining Xherdan Shaqiri should give Dream11 players a lot of differential points.

All attacks flow through Shaqiri and the Swiss superstar always performs at his best in major tournaments. Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka are must picks in the side, while in defense, Schar is expected to play a leading role for Switzerland.

Joe Allen is a safe option while brave Dream11 players could pick Daniel James or Harry Wilson instead of Allen in their team.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Sommer; Rodriguez, Schar, Elvedi, Davies; Shaqiri (C), Xhaka, Ramsey, Allen; Gareth Bale (VC), Seferovic

Captain: Xherdan Shaqiri (SUI) Vice-Captain: Gareth Bale (WAL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Sommer; Rodriguez, Schar, Akanji, Davies; Shaqiri (C), Xhaka, Ramsey (VC), Wilson; Gareth Bale, Seferovic

Captain: Xherdan Shaqiri (SUI) Vice-Captain: Aaron Ramsey (WAL)

