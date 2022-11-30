Wales 0-3 England: 5 hits and flops as Three Lions top group in emphatic fashion | 2022 FIFA World Cup

England notched up a facile victory over Wales at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday (29 November) to finish on top of Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It was the Marcus Rashford show in Al Rayyan as the Manchester United forward showed he has regained his lost confidence with a dazzling display and two fine goals.

England came into the game with four points from two games and on course to go through to the round of 16. Wales had been rocked back by a shock loss to Iran and needed a win and other results to go their way.

Wales defended tightly in the first half, with the best chance falling to Rashford, who has put through on goal by Harry Kane but delayed his shot by a fraction of a second as Danny Ward rushed out of his line to block his shot.

England's best move came in the 38th minute as Bellingham darted into the box and produced two audacious flicks to set it up for Foden after help from Kyle Walker. Foden shot on the turn but skied it.

England went into the lead through the first direct-free-kick goal of the 2022 World Cup. After England won a free-kick left of center outside the box, Rashford took over. His fine shot to the far corner was hit with power and precision and Ward's slight misjudgement meant he had no chance.

England scored just a minute later as a defensive error from Ben Davies meant Spurs teammate Kane stole the ball from him on the right wing and played a delicious low bal across the face of the goal that was met by Foden with aplomb.

England's best goal came in the 68th minute as Kalvin Phillips played a long ball over the top that Rashford, now operating at right wing, controlled with class and then danced his was past his man then shot with his left. His shot was clumsily dealt with by Ward and England were three to the good.

England, who finished on seven points, will take on Senegal in a class of contrasting styles and with potential for intrigue on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Wales head home after a disappointing World Cup. Here are the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit- Phil Foden (England)

There was nationwide clamor to include the Man City phenom in the starting line-up after England's poor showing against USA and Gareth Southgate obliged.

Foden got into great positions in the first half while operating on the right of a 4-3-3. But he grew into confidence in the second half while scoring his third ever goal for his country and could have added more to the tally later. Foden also made 77 per cent of his passes.

#4 Flop- Danny Ward (Wales)

Ward began on goal after Wayne Hennessey was sent off for a horror challenge in the Iran game. He acquited himself well in the first half but his house of cards came crashing down in the second. Ward moved slightly towards his right in an apprarent case of misjudgement for the free-kick goal as Rashford's shot swerved to his left into the corner.

He also made a hash of Rashford's shot for the third, letting it pass through his legs when he should have saved it.

#3 Hit- Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane after a job well done.

Kane, the Golden Boot winner from 2018, is yet to score a goal in this World Cup even as England have raced to the top of the scoring charts with nine goals. But one cannot overstress his importance as a provider for the team with his impeccable passing prowess.

That aspect of the center-forward's game was on show tonight as he first set up Rashford in the first half, and then got his assist with a lovely ball for Foden in the second. His national side look to him primarily for goals, but his build-up play is also integral to their cause. He also shielded the ball like a prime Kane and drew fouls and could be on the scoresheet sooner rather than later.

#2 Flop- Gareth Bale (Wales)

It's always sad to see a great career draw to its inexorable end, but that's what's happening with one of Wales' greatest players of all time. This was never Bale's World Cup despite his penalty goal in the first game. He has been largely off the pace and invisible.

It was no different against in this game, with the Welsh captain managing just seven touches in the 45 minutes he spent out there and just managing one accurate pass from four attempts. Take off at half-time possibly due to a niggle. This is, in all probability, the end of the epoch-making Ramsay-Bale era in the Wales national team.

#1 Hit- Marcus Rashford (England)

We have already waxed eloquent about his two crafty goals, but it was his overall performance in a rare start for the national team that will give the Three Lions' fans heart.

Rashford last started a game before last year's Euros and is generally used to cameo roles off the bench for the Three Lions. But he was resplendent down the left wing in this game. Though he delayed his shot a little in the first chance he got, he more than made up for it as the game wore on.

His dribbling at pace and ability to find teammates in good positions seem to be coming back. The free-kick was out of the top drawer and his skillful second rounded off a perfect brace. Rasford won three duels and made three successful dribbles while passing accurately 74 per cent of the time.

