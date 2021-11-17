Wales 1-1 Belgium: Belgian player ratings as spirited Wales hold Red Devils to a draw | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Roberto Martinez's Belgium were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Wales in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Cardiff.

The Red Devils started the game in promising fashion, dominating possession and putting pressure on a nervy Wales side. The pressure paid off just 12 minutes into the game, as Kevin de Bruyne found the bottom-right corner of the goal with a beautifully curled shot to put Belgium ahead.

Kieffer Moore restored parity 13 minutes before half-time, capitalizing on a mistake by Arthur Theate, who could only kick thin air in an attempt to clear a Dan James cross. Both teams had more chances to score—Thorgan Hazard hit the post, while Williams saw his powerful second-half effort tipped around the frame of the goal.

Although Wales missed out on direct qualification, a point from the game perhaps provides Roberto Page's side with an easier World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final next March. Belgium had already qualified for Qatar with their victory against Estonia in the fixture prior.

On that note, here's a look at Belgium player ratings from the game.

Koen Casteels - 7/10

Casteels had an eventful night in goal as Wales threatened the Belgium box on numerous occasions throughout the game, especially in counter-attacking situations. The pick of his saves was his effort to keep out Neco Williams' long-range effort late into the second-half.

Castagne looked assured in possession and helped Belgium in their build-up play. Apart from that, the centre-back looked calm and composed throughout his time on the pitch.

Arthur Theate - 5/10

Guilty of missing an easy clearance in the build-up to Moore's goal, Theate was by far the worst player on the pitch for Belgium. The centre-back made tons of errors and looked shaky throughout his time on the pitch.

Dedryck Boyata - 7/10

Arguably Belgium's best defender on the night, Boyata showed excellent defensive guile throughout the 90 minutes. The centre-back made numerous last-ditched tackles, blocks and interceptions to keep his side in the game, especially in the second half as Wales were pushing for a winner.

Thomas Meunier - 6/10

Meunier struggled to provide much-needed spark down the right flank. The fullback offered close to nothing for much of the game in attack and in defense. He was eventually taken off by Roberto Martinez in the 85th minute.

It was a rather subpar performance from the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who controlled the tempo of the game with ease but failed to provide even the rarest bit of creative spark in the final third. Witsel completed the game with an interception, two accurate longballs and 91 accurate passes.

Kevin de Bruyne - 8.5/10

De Bruyne oozes class. The midfielder ran the show in Cardiff, scoring Belgium's only goal of the game with an impressive effort from the edge of the box. At times he was Belgium's only creative outlet, racking up five successful long balls, four key passes, and 83 accurate passes with a 86% accuracy.

Unlucky not to score from a brilliant first-half effort that saw him hit the post from distance, Hazard put up a diligent performance for Belgium. He completed 88% of his passes, made one accurate long ball and also registered two key passes.

Hans Vanaken - 7/10

Vanaken put up a pretty decent performance, linking up well with the other Belgium forwards. His off-the-ball movements were impressive and he combined well with the midfield at times. He managed five successful long balls and registered a key pass as well.

Divock Origi - 6/10

Origi did make a couple of good driving runs down the middle, but his decision-making often let him and his teammates down. Apart from that, he he was unable to get involved in proceedings for much of the game.

Charles De Ketelaere - 6.5/10

The youngster didn't look out of place in what was a much changed Belgium side. However, he often found himself trying a little too hard to make things happen, which resulted in possession turnovers on a couple of occasions.

Substitutes

Alexis Saelemaekers - 6.5/10

Saelemaekers looked bright after coming on as a 58th minute substitute to replace Charles De Ketelaere. The midfielder often swiveled away from on-rushing Wales players and acted as a press-resistant linchpin for Belgium in the second half.

Dante Vanzeir - 6/10

Vanzeir came on as 59th minute substitute to replace Origi, but much like the Liverpool man, he too failed to conjure up goalscoring opportunities for himself.

Leander Dendoncker - 6.5/10

Dendoncker came on as a 59th minute substitute to replace Timothy Castagne. He looked calm and composed for much of the game apart from one particular moment where he deliberately fouled Dan James to stop a blistering counter-attack.

Leandro Trossard - N/A

Trossard came on as an 85th minute substitute and simply didn't have enough time to make any sort of impact on the outcome of the game.

Jan Vertonghen - N/A

Did well to keep Wales from scoring after coming on in the 85th minute to replace Arthur Theate.

