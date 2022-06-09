Wales 1-2 Netherlands: Oranje Player Ratings as Wout Weghorst scores last-gasp winner to hand the Welsh their first home defeat since 2018 | UEFA Nations League 2022

The Netherlands edged out Wales 2-1 in Cardiff in their group stage match in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday, June 8.

The Welsh started the campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Poland in their last game. However, they have qualified for the FIFA World Cup since that game, potentially adding a spring to their step.

The Dutch routed neighbours Belgium 4-1 in their last outing. Louis van Gaal got his tactics spot-on as the Oranje ran riot that night. They were keen to continue with their winning form coming into this game.

Both sides fielded respectable XIs, considering the load management for the players following a long season for all.

The Netherlands began the game in a composed and confident manner and were met with an equally well-organized Welsh side. But that momentum was short-lived as Wales matched their intensity shortly after. It seemed to rattle the Dutch as they began committing silly fouls and giving away free-kicks.

Harry Wilson was a bright spark for the hosts, creating moves from the left side of midfield. He combined well with Daniel James, playing passes into space to help him stretch his legs and use his pace. The Welsh defence, too, looked solid as they put in hard tackles whenever the Netherlands came close to their box.

The visitors were left frustrated as they could not keep the ball long enough to carve out a move. Wales ended the first half having attempted two shots on target as opposed to zero for the Netherlands. With no luck for either side in front of goal, the sides went into the break tied at 0-0.

Squawka @Squawka



Too many changes? The Netherlands had no shots on target in the first-half vs Wales.Too many changes? The Netherlands had no shots on target in the first-half vs Wales.Too many changes? 😅 https://t.co/b1EJhlWLfz

Keeping in line with the trend at this tournament, the game burst into life soon after the restart. The Netherlands were the first team to strike after 50 minutes.

Teun Koopmeiners received the ball well on his weaker right foot, before unleashing a well-struck effort into the bottom-left corner. Jerdy Scouten provided an assist for the goal.

Wales started keeping the ball for longer spells as they looked to create an opening. They saw Gareth Bale come on late in the game to try and earn at least a point. His introduction drew a loud roar from the home fans as the teams geared up for a feisty final 10 minutes.

B/R Football @brfootball Wales equalize in the 92nd minute

Netherlands score the winner in the 93rd minute



Football!



(via

Wales equalize in the 92nd minuteNetherlands score the winner in the 93rd minuteFootball!(via @FOXSoccer ▪️ Wales equalize in the 92nd minute▪️ Netherlands score the winner in the 93rd minute Football! (via @FOXSoccer) https://t.co/mqA3EykJT6

Rhys Norrington-Davies equalized for Wales in the second of five minutes added time from an assist by Connor Roberts. The ball was delivered into the box from the right flank and Norrington-Davies did well to meet it at the far post to make it 1-1.

However, the Netherlands had the last laugh in the game. Wout Weghorst stunned the home crowd into silence after a thumping header of his own at the other end. Tyrell Malacia provided an assist for the goal.

The Netherlands held on to secure a big 2-1 win to make it six points from a possible six this campaign. With that said, let's take a look at their player ratings from the game.

Netherlands Player Ratings

Wales v Netherlands: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Mark Flekken - 6.5/10

Flekken made a good start to the game barring one lapse of concentration where he nearly gifted Wales a goal. He made two saves and one punched clearance in the game.

Jordan Teze - 6/10

Teze started the game with aggression and received a yellow card for a silly foul. He won two of his six duels and made one clearance.

Stefan de Vrij - 6.5/10

De Vrij was the Netherlands' captain on the night and put in a good performance. He made two clearances and played three accurate long balls.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

De Ligt started the game well and looked well-settled in the backline. He won three of his six duels and made two clearances and one interception.

Hans Hateboer - 6.5/10

Hateboer started on the right flank and did well to maintain width. He played one accurate long ball and made four interceptions.

Teun Koopmeiners - 7.5/10

Koopmeiners was the chief playmaker in the middle of the park for the Netherlands. He started the second period sharply and scored his first goal for his country after 50 minutes.

Jerdy Schouten - 7/10

Schouten dominated the central areas of the pitch and did well to win and retain possession on multiple occasions. He assisted the Netherlands' opening goal after 50 minutes. He also won three of his six duels and saw his only shot blocked.

Tyrell Malacia - 7/10

Malacia started on the left flank and had a good game. He won four of his eight duels and provided the assist for Weghorst's late winner.

Noa Lang - 7/10

Noa Lang was the Netherlands' biggest threat in attack early in the game as he looked sharp going forward. He won four of his six ground duels, played two key passes, and three accurate long balls.

Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Gakpo made some good runs behind Wales' defense but could not put his side up. He won four of his six duels and saw both of his shots blocked.

Wout Weghorst - 7.5/10

Weghorst had a relatively quiet first half. However, he sealed the victory for his side with a thumping header in the dying moments of stoppage-time in the second half.

UEFA Nations League @EURO2024 Weghorst heads 94th-minute winner as Netherlands beat Wales 2-1 in League A



#NationsLeague Weghorst heads 94th-minute winner as Netherlands beat Wales 2-1 in League A 🇳🇱 Weghorst heads 94th-minute winner as Netherlands beat Wales 2-1 in League A 👊#NationsLeague https://t.co/nkhGuVGbJp

Substitutes

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

De Jong came on to replace Schouten and put in a decent performance.

Steven Bergwijn - 6/10

Bergwijn came on in the second half and put in an average performance as he was unable to make an impact.

Bruno Martins Indi & Guus Til - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not do enough to warrant a rating.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far