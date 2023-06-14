Wales vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16, 2023

Wales and Armenia return to action in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they face off at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday (June 16).

The hosts got their quest for a place in the Euro 2024 up and running with a slender 1-0 win over Latvia on March 28. Robert Page’s side were on a nine-game winless run, losing six and drawing three, including a 1-1 draw with Croatia in their Group D opener in March.

With four points from two games, Wales are first in the standings, level on points with second-placed Croatia.

Armenia, meanwhile, have played just one game in the qualifiers, which came in March, where they lost 2-1 to Turkey. Oleksandr Petrakov’s men were involved in a friendly against Cyprus at the Republican Stadium three days later, drawing 2-2.

Armenia are on a run of nine games without a win, losing seven since a 1-0 win over Ireland in June 2022.

Wales vs Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the spoils being shared in their last two encounters.

Petrakov’s men have failed to win their last nine games across competitions since beating Ireland last June.

Armenia are on a run of 12 away games without a win, losing eight since March 2021.

Wales are winless in all but one of their last ten games across competitions. That run saw them bow out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage with just one point from three games.

Wales vs Armenia Prediction

While both nations are riding a rough patch, Wales should have too much quality for Armenia, who are 97th in the FIFA rankings. The hosts should pick up a comfortable win and extend their unbeaten run in the qualifiers.

Prediction: Wales 3-1 Armenia

Wales vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wales

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Armenia’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Wales' last ten outings.)

