Wales vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

In the UEFA playoff semis for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Wales will host Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night.

Wales have enjoyed a positive qualification campaign so far. They could not beat the irrepressible Belgium to first place but saw off the Czech Republic to finish second in the group.

The Dragons are fighting to qualify for their first World Cup in a very long time. Their last and only World Cup appearance till date came in 1958 when they made it to the quarter-finals.

Austria, meanwhile, have been very disappointing in their qualification campaign so far. They have only made it this far because of their 2020 Nations League group finish and FIFA ranking. They won just half of their ten qualifying games but will be looking to put all that behind them.

The visitors have failed to qualify for the last five editions of the FIFA World Cup. with their latest appearance coming in 1998.

Wales vs Austria Head-to-Head

There have been ten meetings between Wales and Austria. The home nation have won three of those games, while the visitors have won five. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The two nations last faced off in a 2018 World Cup qualifying clash. Wales won the game 1-0.

Wales Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D.

Austria Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L.

Wales vs Austria Team News

Wales

Leicester City's second-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward has been excluded from the squad with Salford City's Tom King replacing him in the squad. Joe Morrell has been suspended from the game while Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has fitness concerns but is expected to start.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts, James Lawrence.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Joe Morrell.

Unavailable: None.

Austria

Team captain Julian Baumgartlinger has not been included in the 25-man squad after only just returning from a six-month spell on the sidelines. Austria Wien goalkeeper Patrick Pentz has been included in the squad as he continues his wait for his international debut.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wales vs Austria Predicted XIs

Wales Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wayne Hennessey; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies, Neco Williams; Brennan Johnson, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Harry Wilson; Daniel James, Gareth Bale

Austria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba; Konrad Laimer, Stefan Ilsanker; Louis Schaub, Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner; Marko Arnautovic

Wales vs Austria Prediction

Wales have made major strides in the football world of late. They are unbeaten in 16 home games dating back to 2018.

Austria, meanwhile, have had a disappointing World Cup qualifying run so far. They won only five of their ten games, conceding 17 goals, and could miss out on the FIFA World Cup once again.

Prediction: Wales 2-1 Austria.

