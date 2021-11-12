Wales vs Belarus prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Wales host Belarus in Cardiff on Saturday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, knowing that they have already secured a playoff spot.

With 11 points from six games, the Welsh are currently third in Group E, trailing the Czech Republic only by virtue of goal difference, but with a game in hand over them.

However, the Dragons secured a place in the second round on the back of their superior Nations League rankings.

Belarus, meanwhile, are rock-bottom following what's been an admittedly poor campaign, losing six of their seven qualifying games so far.

Their only victory of the campaign came on matchday one as the White Wings defeated Estonia 4-2 in Minsk.

Wales vs Belarus Head-To-Head

Wales have a good record against Belarus, winning five of their previous six encounters.

That included a stunning 3-2 comeback victory in September, with Gareth Bale scoring a hat-trick.

Wales Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Belarus Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Wales vs Belarus Team News

Wales

Gareth Bale sustained an injury in the game against Estonia in September, after which he's not played a single minute for Real Madrid.

Though he's been called up by Rob Page, the Dragons coach is unlikely to risk him from the start, and we might only see the star come off the bench to play a small part.

Kieffer Moore was also suspended for the hosts, opening up a chance for Daniel James and Harry Wilson to start in the attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: Kieffer Moore

Unavailable: None

Belarus

Meanwhile, the White Wings won't be able to count on Artem Bykov as the Dynamo Minsk midfielder is serving a one-match ban for accumulation of cards.

The visitors will rely on the attacking firepower of Vitaly Lisakovich, who has contributed directly to four of their six goals in the qualifiers, with Andrey Solovey joining him upfront.

Injured: None

Suspended: Artem Bykov

Unavailable: None

Wales vs Belarus Predicted XI

Wales (3-5-2-): Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Harry Wilson.

Belarus (3-5-2): Pavel Pavlyuchenko; Maksim Shetsov, Nikita Naumov, Ruslan Yudenkov; Roman Begunov, Dmitry Antilevski, Vladislav Klimovich, Yevgeny Yablonski, Nikolay Zolotov; Vitaly Lisakovich, Andrey Solovey.

Wales vs Belarus Prediction

Wales might have already secured a place in the playoffs, but they won't risk being complacent.

Their form has been patchy but not as bad as that of Belarus, who've lost their last seven clashes, scoring only thrice.

With so much talent in the squad, the Dragons should be able to see off Belarus without much hassle.

Prediction: Wales 3-0 Belarus

