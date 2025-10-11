Wales vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Wales and Belgium go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium in a crunch Group J clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Both sides are currently separated by just one point in a heated race for the automatic qualifying ticket, and defeat here could prove damaging to their course.

Monday’s game will be Wales’ first World Cup qualifying outing since September 4, when they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan at Astana Arena.

Since then, Craig Bellamy’s men have been involved in two friendly matches, losing 1-0 against Canada on September 9 before falling to a 3-0 defeat against England at Wembley Stadium last Thursday.

Wolves have picked up three wins and one draw from their four World Cup qualifying games so far, with their only defeat coming against Belgium on June 9, when they were beaten 4-3 in Brussels.

Elsewhere, Belgium were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal on Friday when they squandered a plethora of scoring opportunities in a goalless draw against North Macedonia at Ghelamco Arena.

Before that, Rudi Garcia’s men were on a run of three back-to-back victories in Group J, scoring 16 goals and keeping two clean sheets since their 1-1 draw against North Macedonia in June’s opening game.

With 11 points from five matches, Belgium are currently second in the group standings, one point behind first-placed North Macedonia and one point above Monday’s hosts in third place.

Wales vs Belgium Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Belgium boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Wales have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Belgium are unbeaten in their last five games against Bellamy’s men, picking up three wins and two draws since a 3-1 defeat in July 2016.

Wales are on a run of five straight competitive home games without defeat, picking up four wins and one draw since a penalty-shootout loss against Poland in the European Championship playoffs back in March 2024.

Wales vs Belgium Prediction

Meetings between Wales and Belgium have often served up fireworks in the past and we anticipate another exciting contest on Monday.

Garcia’s men take on an out-of-sorts Wales side looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats and we are backing them to come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Wales 1-2 Belgium

Wales vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Belgium to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both nations have scored in their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)

