Wales vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Two European heavyweights go head-to-head in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers as Wales welcome Belgium to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

The Red Devils secured qualification with their win over Estonia last time out while the visitors will be seeking to secure the qualification playoff spot.

Wales kept their dreams of clinching the qualification playoff spot alive last time out when they secured a commanding 5-1 win over Belarus.

Robert Page’s side, who claimed a 1-0 victory over Estonia in their previous outing, are now unbeaten in each of their last six outings, claiming three wins and three draws.

With 14 points from seven games, Wales are second in Group E, three points ahead of third-placed Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Belgium booked their place in Qatar last time out courtesy of a 3-1 win over Estonia on home turf.

Prior to that, Roberto Martinez’s men were on a run of two straight defeats, losing to France in the semifinals of the Nations League before falling to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Italy in the third-place match.

Belgium are currently on a run of five wins and one draw from their most recent seven away games and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Wales vs Belgium Head-To-Head

Belgium boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides.

Wales have picked up one fewer win, while three games have ended all square.

Wales Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Belgium Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Wales vs Belgium Team News

Wales

Wales will be without the services of Ethan Ampadu, who has been ruled out through suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: Ethan Ampadu

Belgium

The visitors, meanwhile, remain without Chelsea superstar Romelu Lukaku, who continues his spell on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Romelu Lukaku

Suspended: None

Wales vs Belgium Predicted XI

Wales Predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Jonathan Williams; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Harry Wilson; Daniel James, Gareth Bale

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard; Eden Hazard, Cristian Benteke, Yannick Carrasco

Wales vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium will head into the game in sky-high confidence after clinching their ticket to the World Cup. While we expect a thrilling contest, we predict the spoils will be shared in this one, with both sides canceling out each other’s efforts.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Wales 1-1 Belgium

Edited by Peter P