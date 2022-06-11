Wales vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Belgium lock horns with Wales on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Wales are rooted to the bottom of their group at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far. The Welsh side suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Belgium, on the other hand, are in second place in Group 4 and have stepped up after a poor start to their campaign. The Red Devils thrashed Poland by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Wales vs Belgium Head-to-Head

Belgium have a slight edge over Wales and have won six of the 15 matches played between the two sides. Wales have managed five victories against Belgium and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Wales presented a robust front on the day and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Wales form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Belgium form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Wales vs Belgium Team News

Wales need to win this game

Wales

Danny Ward has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Nathan Broadhead is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match.

Injured: Nathan Broadhead

Doubtful: Danny Ward

Unavailable: None

Belgium have an impressive squad

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois and Jason Denayer are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the fixture. Romelu Lukaku suffered an ankle injury against the Netherlands and is unlikely to be risked against Wales.

Injured: Thibaut Courtois, Jason Denayer, Romelu Lukaku

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Wales vs Belgium Predicted XI

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wayne Hennessey; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Jonathan Williams; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale

Belgium Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet; Jan Vertonghen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld; Thomas Meunier, Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Hans Vanaken, Kevin De Bruyne; Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens

Wales vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium pulled off an admirable comeback in their Nations League campaign this week and were exceptionally clinical against Poland. The Red Devils will be intent on reclaiming their top spot and will want to make a mark this weekend.

Wales have secured their place in the 2022 World Cup and have an impressive squad at their disposal. Belgium are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Wales 1-4 Belgium

