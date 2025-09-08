Wales vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Wales will face Canada at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side have performed brightly in their World Cup qualifiers so far and are well on course for a second consecutive appearance at the global showpiece, but will break from all that this week as they return to home soil for friendly action.

They played Kazakhstan at the Astana Arena last time out and picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 win, with Wrexham man Kieffer Moore scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half to extend his scoring streak to four games.

Canada endured a disappointing exit from the CONCACAF Gold Cup back in June, but will be looking to put that behind them as they continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup next year.

They traded tackles with Romania at the National Arena in Bucharest on Friday and picked up an impressive 3-0 victory. Goals from Jonathan David and Ali Ahmed handed the Canucks a two-goal lead heading into the break before Hajduk Split man Niko Sigur got in on the act in the 77th minute.

Wales vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the fourth meeting between the two teams. Wales have won two of their previous matchups while Canada have won the other.

The two nations last faced off in a friendly clash at the Racecourse Ground back in May 2004, which the Dragons won 1-0.

Canada are undefeated in their last three games against European opposition, a run that includes a meeting with France.

Wales are ranked 31st in the latest FIFA rankings and sit just three places behind their midweek opponents in 28th place.

Wales vs Canada Prediction

The Dragons have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last 11 matches. They have won their last four games on home soil and are well poised to add a fifth this week.

Les Rouges will head into Tuesday's game on a high following an impressive performance in Bucharest last time out. They are slight underdogs ahead of Tuesday's game, but should have more than enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Wales 1-1 Canada

Wales vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)

