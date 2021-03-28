Wales vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Wales will host the Czech Republic at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Wales lost 3-1 to European heavyweights Belgium in their first game of the qualifiers.

Harry Wilson's goal gave the Dragons an early lead, but Belgium retaliated in style. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard put their names on the scoresheet.

The Czech Republic also played Belgium in their last game and managed to secure a 1-1 draw against a side much stronger than them. Lukas Provod's 50th-minute goal was canceled out by Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, as both teams settled for a point.

The Czech Republic lead their group with four points from two games, while Wales are fourth in the table with zero points after one game. Both teams are in a tough group, and a loss could spell doom for either side going forward in the qualifiers.

Wales vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

Wales and the Czech Republic have only played three games against each other.

Two of those matches ended in a 0-0 draw, while Czech Republic managed to win one. The last meeting between the two sides, which dates back to June 2007, resulted in a scoreless draw.

Wales Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Czech Republic Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Wales vs Czech Republic Team News

Wales

Wales will go into this game without any injuries or suspensions. Ryan Giggs will have the liberty to choose the starting XI from a full roster of fit players.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

I am extremely proud of the whole team!!

We are playing against Belgium and the team is disappointed with the draw. Correct approach!! Courage, strength and determination are on our side ✊️💪🏽🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/uEMog5ArLO — Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) March 28, 2021

Czech Republic

Head coach Jaroslav Šilhavý will be without central midfielder Vladimir Darida, who is serving a red card suspension. All other Czech Republic players are expected to be available for this crucial clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: Vladimir Darida

Doubtful: None

Wales vs Czech Republic Predicted XIs

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3) : Wayne Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James

Czech Republic XI (4-2-3-1) : Tomas Vaclik ; Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Ales Mateju; Ondrej Kudela; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Wales vs Czech Republic Prediction

The Czech Republic look the better team on paper and, barring a superhuman effort from Ryan Giggs' men, should be able to secure a win.

We expect a narrow win for the visiting Czechs to cement their position at the top of the table in Group E.

Prediction: Wales 0-1 Czech Republic