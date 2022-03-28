Wales vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Wales take on Czech Republic at Cardiff City Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday, with both sides having contrasting results in their previous fixtures.

Wales beat Austria 2-1 on the back of a Gareth Bale brace which helped them advance to the play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine. Robert Page's side have been in strong form recently and are unbeaten in their last eight games. They will look to carry their momentum into the game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in their play-off game against Sweden and have nothing left to play for.Jaroslav Silhavy's side have won three of their last five games and will hope to bounce back with a win against Wales on Tuesday.

Both sides will want to end their international break with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Wales vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their previous five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in October 2021. Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James got on the scoresheet for Wales, while Jakub Pesek's goal and a Danny Ward own-goal were enough to ensure the spoils were shared on the night.

Wales Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Czech Republic Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Wales vs Czech Republic Team News

Schick will be a huge miss for Cezech Republic

Wales

Wales have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Austria last time out. Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is in line for his 100th international cap and is sure to start on the night.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Sweden last week. Star striker Patrik Schick will be a huge miss for Silhavy's side as he deals with a calf injury.

Injured: Patrik Schick

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Wales vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Czech Football National Team @ceskarepre_eng



Good luck to all the teams in the play-off final.



#WCQ The dream about the World Cup 2022 is over. The Czech team lost to Sweden 0:1 after extra-time in the play-off semifinal.Good luck to all the teams in the play-off final. The dream about the World Cup 2022 is over. The Czech team lost to Sweden 0:1 after extra-time in the play-off semifinal. Good luck to all the teams in the play-off final. #WCQ https://t.co/zk3omwdipA

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wayne Hennessey; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu; Neco Williams, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts; Harry Wilson; Daniel James, Gareth Bale

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Michal Sadilek, Tomas Holes, Jakub Brabec, David Zima; Tomas Soucek, Antonin Barak; Jakub Jankto, Adam Hlozek, Lukas Masopust; Tomas Pekhart

Wales vs Czech Republic Prediction

Wales have a head of steam right now and that should come to the fore during the Tuesday's game.

We predict Wales will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Wales 2-0 Czech Republic

