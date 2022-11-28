Wales vs England Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 36 of FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Wales take on British rivals England in an important Group B clash at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the competition so far and will need to step up in this fixture.

Wales have endured a difficult World Cup campaign and slumped to a stunning 2-0 defeat at the hands of an inspired Iran side in their previous game. The likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have flattered to deceive so far and will need to produce a performance for the ages to give their team a shot at qualification.

England are at the top of their group at the moment but will want to bounce back from a disappointing result in the USA. The Three Lions have a well-rounded squad at their disposal and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture.

Wales vs England Head-to-Head Stats

England have an impressive record against Wales and have won 68 out of the 103 matches played between the two teams. Wales have managed 14 victories against England and will need to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2020 and ended in a 3-0 victory for England. Wales were outplayed on the day and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance this week.

England form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Wales form guide: L-D-L-L-L

After their 0-0 stalemate against the USA last week, England have played out a total of 12 goalless draws in the FIFA World Cup - more than any nation in the history of the competition.

With 51 goals in a total of 77 appearances, England captain Harry Kane is only two strikes behind Wayne Rooney's 53-goal tally. The Spurs star is yet to find the back of the net in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will look to score against Wales.

Before their qualification for this year's World Cup, Wales had only managed to reach one edition of the competition in 1958. The Dragons reached the quarterfinals but crashed out after a 1-0 defeat against Brazil, with Pele scoring the winning goal.

England are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Italy in the UEFA Nations League. The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

