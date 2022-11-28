Wales vs England Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features the final round of group games this week as Wales lock horns with Gareth Southgate's England side in an important Group B clash at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday.

Wales vs England Preview

Wales are currently rooted to the bottom of their group and are in desperate need of a miracle to prolong their World Cup campaign. The Dragons slumped to a stunning 2-0 defeat against Iran in their previous game and have a mountain to climb in this fixture.

England, on the other hand, are currently at the top of their group but flattered to deceive in a 0-0 stalemate against the USA last week. The Three Lions have one foot in the door in their bid to qualify for the knock-outs and will look to prove their mettle this week.

Wales vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have an excellent record against Wales and have won 68 out of the 103 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wales' 14 victories.

England have won each of their last six games against Wales, scoring an impressive 11 goals and conceding only one during this period.

This is England's first World Cup match against another British side - the Three Lions are unbeaten in their three matches against British teams in the Euros.

England have lost their final group game at a FIFA World Cup in only two of the last 14 editions, with the previous such occasion coming against Belgium in 2018.

Wales are currently on a winless run of seven matches in all competitions for the first time since November 2003.

Wales vs England Prediction

England have one of the best squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and are well-placed for a deep run in the competition. The Three Lions lacked a sense of purpose against the USA and will need to make amends in this fixture.

Wales have failed to meet expectations at the World Cup and are in a difficult situation in their group. England are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wales 1-3 England

Wales vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: England to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

