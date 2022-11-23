Wales vs Iran Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2022

Wales and Iran will square off in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B game at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

Wales met the USA in their campaign opener on Monday. Gareth Bale was the savior for Wales yet again as he scored the equalizing goal from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute of the game.

The USA took the lead in the 36th minute via Timothy Weah but a dip in performance in the second half led to Wales picking up a crucial point from the game.

Iran suffered a 6-2 thumping against England in their campaign opener on Monday. Porto striker Mehdi Taremi bagged a second-half brace to save face for his team.

England and the USA will meet in the other Group H game later on Friday. That game might be a close one, and there is a chance the spoils could be shared between the English and the Americans. With that in mind, Wales have a good opportunity to pick up a win here and take a huge step towards securing a qualifying spot from the group.

Wales vs Iran Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once and this will be the first meeting in a competitive game, with the previous encounter being a friendly in 1978. Wales secured a 1-0 win in that match.

Wales are winless in their last six games across all competitions, suffering four defeats and playing out a couple of draws. Iran have picked up three wins in that period while suffering a couple of defeats and playing out a draw.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Wales' last six games in the FIFA World Cup.

Iran have failed to win nine of their last 10 matches in the FIFA World Cup.

Iran have failed to score in just one of their last 23 games across all competitions while Wales have scored at least a goal in 13 of their last 14 games across all competitions.

Wales vs Iran Prediction

The Dragons have relied heavily on Gareth Bale in competitive games and the former Real Madrid star delivered in their campaign opener by winning and converting a penalty. The reliability of their other attackers is questionable and they might opt to start Kieffer Moore in place of Daniel James in this game.

OptaJean @OptaJean 85 - Gareth Bale, Wales' all-time top scorer, has scored 85% of his international goals in competitive matches (35/41). Precious. #USAWAL 85 - Gareth Bale, Wales' all-time top scorer, has scored 85% of his international goals in competitive matches (35/41). Precious. #USAWAL https://t.co/bhIGVSCEU8

Team Melli have a similar problem to that of Wales, as they are also heavily reliant on Mehdi Taremi, though perhaps not to the extent of Wales' reliance on Bale. The Porto striker scored both of their goals in the defeat against England.

They struggled against crosses and through balls and it is expected that they would've worked on that since the defeat.

Wales have a slight advantage in terms of squad quality and, as they usually do well in competitive games, we are backing them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Wales 2-1 Iran

Wales vs Iran Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wales

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Wales to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Mehdi Taremi to score anytime - Yes

Tip 6: Gareth Bale to score or assist anytime - Yes

