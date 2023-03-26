Wales vs Latvia Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023 

Wales host Latvia at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on Tuesday in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, looking to pick up their first win of the campaign.

The Dragons held heavyweights Croatia to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, courtesy of a stoppage-time equalizer from Nathan Broadhead to cancel out Andrej Kramaric's first-half opener for the Vatreni.

The post-Gareth Bale era was getting off on the wrong note until then but head coach Rob Page would now be delighted to have eked out a point against the 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medalists.

However, Wales will be eyeing nothing less than three points against a side languishing 105 places below them in their next game.

Latvia play their first qualifying match here but enter the contest brimming with confidence following a strong display against Ireland in a friendly on Wednesday.

The 11 Wolves lost the match 3-2, but fought back from a two-goal deficit in the first half to go into the break level.

The Baltic side gave the Boys in Green a real run for their money and will seek to start their quest for a maiden European appearance on a positive note too.

Wales vs Latvia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Wales and Latvia have met only once before, in an international friendly in 2004 that ended in a 2-0 win for the Dragons.

Wales are winless in their last nine games. Their last victory was a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs in June 2022.

Latvia are winless in their last five games.

Wales have conceded at least one goal in each of their last nine games.

Wales have failed to win any of their last three games on home turf, losing twice.

Latvia have won three of their last five away games, but have failed to win the most recent two.

Wales vs Latvia Prediction

Wales are obviously the favorites here, for even without the retired Gareth Bale, the Dragons have plenty of options in their squad to rely on.

Latvia have the odds stacked against them and rightfully so, given their mediocre history. They might lose here, but they certainly won't go down without a fight.

Prediction: Wales 2-1 Latvia

Wales vs Latvia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wales

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

