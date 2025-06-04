Wales vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Wales will face Liechtenstein at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have had a positive start to their qualification campaign and sit second in Group J with four points from an obtainable six as they target consecutive appearances on the global stage.
They picked up a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in their group opener last month, featuring goals from three different players, including Rangers' Rabbi Matondo, who registered his maiden international strike. They then played out a 1-1 draw away at North Macedonia in game two, falling behind in the 90th minute before David Brooks snatched a point for the Dragons at the death.
Liechtenstein, meanwhile, kicked off their qualification campaign with a 3-0 home defeat to North Macedonia before losing 2-0 to Kazakhstan in their second match. The Blue-Reds failed to fashion any clear-cut chances to get on the scoresheet in either of those games and now have work to do if they are to pick up results going forward.
The visitors sit rock-bottom in Group J with zero points and will be keen to get their first points on the board this weekend.
Wales vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Friday's game will mark just the fourth meeting between Wales and Liechtenstein. The hosts have won all three of their previous matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0.
- The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2009, which the Dragons won 2-0.
- Liechtenstein have the worst offensive and defensive numbers in Group J so far, with zero goals scored and five conceded.
- Wales were ranked 29th in the latest FIFA Rankings and now sit 176 places above their weekend opponents.
Wales vs Liechtenstein Prediction
The Dragons are undefeated in their last eight matches, picking up four wins and four draws in that period. They have won their last three games on home soil and will head into the weekend clash as sure-fire favorites.
The Blue-Reds, on the other hand, are on a four-game losing streak and have managed just one win in nearly five years. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams, combined with their contrasting form, could see the visitors lose heavily on Friday.
Prediction: Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein
Wales vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Wales to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six matches)