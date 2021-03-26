Wales vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Wales and Mexico will go head-to-head in an international friendly in Cardiff on Saturday.

Ryan Giggs' side will look to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat against Belgium in their 2022 World Cup qualifier earlier this week.

The Dragons were in stellar form up until that point, having been unbeaten in their previous five games. Giggs will know his side can perform much better than they did against Belgium when they take on Mexico on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gerardo Martino's Mexico side have been on a 10-game unbeaten streak dating back to October 2019. El Tri have not played a game since November and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run on Saturday.

Belgium 3-1 Wales FT:



⚽️ H.Wilson

⚽️ De Bruyne

⚽️ T.Hazard

⚽️ R.Lukaku



Belgium come from behind to claim all three points against Wales. pic.twitter.com/wQUnNjjZLg — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 24, 2021

Both teams will have exciting attacking talent on display, which should make for a great clash.

Wales vs Mexico Head-to-Head

Mexico have never lost to Wales. In their four meetings, El Tri have managed to win two, with the other two being draws.

The last time these two sides played each other was in 2018, with Mexico coming away as 2-0 winners.

Advertisement

Wales Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Mexico Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Wales vs Mexico Team News

Raul Jimenez will be a huge miss for Mexico

Wales

Ryan Giggs will be sweating on Joe Allen's fitness. The midfielder was forced off with what looked to be a hamstring injury against Belgium. James Lawrence and Tom Lockyer are also major doubts for the game.

Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies will miss out on this round of fixtures through injury.

Injured: Joe Allen, James Lawrence, Tom Lockyer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Mexico

Gerardo Martino will be without star striker Raul Jimenez. The Wolves player is unlikely to play again this season after picking up a head injury in November. Cristian Calderon misses out on this round of fixtures due to injury.

However, Mexico will count on the attacking talents of Napoli's Hirving Lozano and Porto's Jesus Corona. Real Betis wonderkid Diego Lainez will also likely be on display at some point against Wales on Saturday.

Injured: Raul Jimenez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Cristian Calderon

Wales vs Mexico Predicted XI

Advertisement

Raul Jimenez has joined up with his Mexico team-mates in Cardiff ahead of their match against Wales - but the Wolves striker is still ruled out — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 25, 2021

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward; Joe Rodon, James Lawrence, Chris Mepham; Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Morrell, Connor Roberts; Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Harry Wilson

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Nestor Araujo, Jorge Sanchez; Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado; Hirving Lozano, Jesus Corona, Henry Martin

Wales vs Mexico Prediction

Mexico have a more balanced squad than the Dragons. El Tri's dynamism and experience in midfield may give them the edge over Giggs' men.

We predict that Mexico's superior quality will allow them to defeat Wales on Saturday.

Prediction: Wales 1-2 Mexico