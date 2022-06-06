Wales vs Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches as Wales take on the Netherlands on Wednesday, 8 June. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this week.

The Netherlands, who are at the top of their Nations League group, have been impressive over the past year. The Oranje thrashed Belgium by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result on Wednesday.

Wales are also riding high at the moment after managing to secure their place in the 2022 World Cup. They edged out Ukraine 1-0 last weekend and will be confident ahead of the fixture.

Wales vs Netherlands Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have an exceptional record against Wales, having won all eight matches between the two teams. Wales are yet to record an official victory against the Dutch and will be eager to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2015 and ended in a 3-2 victory for the Netherlands. Wales were impressive on the day, but will need to be more robust this week.

Wales form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Netherlands form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Wales vs Netherlands Team News

Wales need to win this game

Wales

Joe Morrell served his suspension in his previous game and will be available for selection this week. Nathan Broadhead is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match.

Injured: Nathan Broadhead

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

The Netherlands have a point to prove

Netherlands

The Netherlands have a fully-fit squad and will need to name their best team for this fixture. Virgil van Dijk has been given a break from football and will not be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Virgil van Dijk

Wales vs Netherlands Predicted XI

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu; Wes Burns, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Jonathan Williams; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Rabbi Matondo

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Stefan de Vrij, Mattijs de Ligt, Jurrien Timber; Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis; Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Wales vs Netherlands Prediction

The Netherlands have grown into a formidable force over the past year and will look to top their group. The likes of Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong have shouldered responsibility for the Oranje and will be eager to maintain their momentum.

Wales, meanwhile, have managed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years and will look to keep their upwards trajectory intact. The Netherlands are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win the game.

Prediction: Wales 1-3 Netherlands

