Wales vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25, 2022 

Wales will host Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday (September 25) night in the final game of their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign.

The Dragons have endured a poor Nations League campaign and are now in danger of relegation from League A. They opened their continental run with back-to-back defeats before playing out a 1-1 draw against Belgium.

Wales suffered consecutive defeats again, most recently to the Red Devils, conceding two first-half goals before Kieffer Moore halved the deficit after the restart. Wales sit rock-bottom in their group with just one point from five games. Failure to win on Sunday will confirm their relegation.

Poland, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their weekend hosts, losing their way after opening their campaign with a win. They were beaten 2-0 by Netherlands in their last game, conceding in either half and mustering very little in terms of a response, managing just six shots all game.

The Eagles are third in their group with four points picked up so far. Their promotion chances have long been dashed but will look to close out their continental campaign on a high.

Wales vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the tenth meeting between Wales and Poland. The hosts have won just one of their previous matchups, while Poland have won six times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The Eagles have won their last five games in this fixture, most recently picking up a 2-1 win in the reverse meeting in June.

The Dragons have failed to score in five of their last eight games in this fixture.

Wales have scored at least once in their last 12 games across competitions.

Poland are without a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions, while Wales have failed to record any in their last four.

Wales vs Poland Prediction

Wales are on a four-game winless streak and have won just one of their last seven games across competitions. They are winless in their last two games at home and could struggle here.

Poland are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost three of their last four games, conceding 11 goals and scoring just thrice. They are winless on the road this year but could earn a point against their struggling hosts.

Prediction: Wales 1-1 Poland

Wales vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last three games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in nine of Wales' last ten games.)

