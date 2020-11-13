Wales vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The Cardiff City Stadium will see Wales and the Republic of Ireland face off against each other in the penultimate Group 4 encounter of the UEFA Nations League B on Sunday.

Wales are on track for promotion to League A, leading the group with 10 points, while Ireland are in danger of being relegated with only two points, one more than Bulgaria.

The Dragons have struggled to score of late, with two goalless draws against Ireland and the USA coming in their last three games. It took them until the 85th minute for Wales to score against Bulgaria in their previous Nations League game, with Jonny Williams' winner enough for a 1-0 victory.

Ireland's last win came almost a year ago, with the Boys in Green defeating New Zealand 3-1 in a friendly at home.

Their latest friendly against England was quite the opposite, with the Three Lions running out 3-0 winners. Ireland's last game in the UEFA Nations League saw them lose 1-0 to Finland away from home.

Wales vs Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head

Wales did the double over the Irish in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League, although Ireland did hold them to a 0-0 draw in Dublin last month. The Boys in Green last defeated the Dragons in 2017, a FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture in Cardiff that ended in a 1-0 win for the visitors.

Overall, the pair have met 18 times in official competitions, with Wales winning seven times compared to the Republic of Ireland's record of six wins and five draws.

Wales form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Republic of Ireland form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Wales vs Republic of Ireland Team News

Wales

Welsh manager Ryan Giggs stepped away from his position temporarily after he was arrested by the Greater Manchester Police earlier this month, with assistant Rob Page taking the reigns in name only, as Giggs will oversee the squad from the background.

Page is without both first and second-choice keepers Wayne Hennessey and Adam Davies, while Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey's continued injury troubles keep him on the sidelines. Gareth Bale is back, however, and having been rested for the game against the USA, he's certain to start.

Injuries: Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Republic of Ireland

The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for COVID-19



There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League against Wales in Cardiff#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Llpde9apHo — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 13, 2020

Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy missed the game against England but may be fit enough for the coming games, with Aaron Connolly also a fitness doubt. Sheffield United defensive pair John Egan and Enda Stevens are also missing due to injuries.

Manager Stephen Kenny is expected to revert back to his usual lineup after naming a second string XI against England.

Injuries: John Egan, Enda Stevens, Callum Robinson

Doubtful: Saemus Coleman, James McCarthy, Aaron Connolly

Suspensions: None

Wales vs Republic of Ireland Predicted Lineups

Wales Predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Ward (GK); Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Gareth Bale, Ethan Ampadu, Matt Smith, Dan James; Rabbi Matondo, Kieffer Moore

Republic of Ireland predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Darren Randolph (GK), Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, Dara O’Shea, Cyrus Christie; Jason Molumby, Conor Hourihane; Ronan Curtis, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady; Sean Maguire

Wales vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

Wales may very well be struggling to score, but their defence has been rock solid of late, which could prove important as their knack of scoring late winners may come into play.

Gareth Bale will be an ever-present danger for the Irish, who's injuries at the back may come back to haunt them. We expect Wales to win this encounter.

Prediction: Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland