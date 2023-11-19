Wales vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Wales will face Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have had mixed results in the qualifiers so far and, while they remain hopeful of direct qualification, they will have to rely on results elsewhere to do so. They played out a 1-1 draw against Armenia last time out, falling behind just five minutes after kickoff before drawing level late in the first half via an own goal.

Wales sit third in their group with 11 points from seven games. They will advance to the final tournament with a win on Tuesday provided Croatia fail to beat Armenia elsewhere.

Turkey, meanwhile, have already secured a group stage spot in Germany next year and are already looking forward to their third consecutive European Championship appearance. They thrashed Latvia 4-0 in their last group game, with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half including Besiktas man Cenk Tosun, who netted a brace off the bench.

Wales vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Wales and Turkey. The home side have won four of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The hosts have won just one of their last four games in this fixture.

Turkey are the highest-scoring side in Group D so far with a goal tally of 13.

Two of Wales' three wins in the qualifiers so far have come on home soil.

The Dragons were ranked 28th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 10 places above their midweek opponents.

Wales vs Turkey Prediction

Wales are on a five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions picking up three wins and two draws in that period. They have lost just one of their last five home matches and will hope they can maximize their home advantage now when it matters the most.

Turkey are on a three-game winning run and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They have won four of their last five away matches but could see defeat against a motivated Wales side this week.

Prediction: Wales 1-0 Turkey

Wales vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wales to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)