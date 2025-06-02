Wales Women vs Italy Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2025

Wales and Italy lock horns at the Swansea Stadium in Swansea City on Tuesday for their final group fixture of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League in a dead rubber.

Ranked 31st in the world, the Welsh side have already been relegated to League B after failing to win any of their five games in the campaign thus far. They only have two points in the bag, courtesy of a pair of 1-1 draws to Sweden, home and away.

Their relegation was confirmed following a 1-0 loss to Denmark in their last game, as Pernille Harder's 48th-minute strike made the difference on the day.

That allowed Italy, who drew to Sweden on the same day, to extend their points difference with Wales to five, so the Dragons cannot mathematically usurp them on the table with just one game remaining.

Le Azzurre are heading into the relegation play-offs as things stand, but could still finish in second place: they must beat Wales and hope that Denmark doesn't win against Sweden in the other game. In case of a draw in the latter, Italy would still finish second, courtesy of a better goal difference.

Wales Women vs Italy Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Wales are winless in their Nations League campaign so far: Scotland, Iceland and Switzerland are the other teams in League A with such an unwanted distinction.

In five Nations League fixtures so far, Wales have struck only three goals. It's the lowest in League A after only Scotland (2).

Interestingly, both Italy and Wales had failed to score in their last game: Denmark 1-0 Wales, Italy 0-0 Sweden.

Le Azzurre are ranked 14th in the world rankings, while the Welsh are in 31st place.

Wales are winless in five official games so far in 2025, all coming in the ongoing Nations League campaign.

Wales Women vs Italy Women Prediction

Wales have already been relegated and have nothing much at stake here besides pride, but Italy still have a chance of survival and one can expect them to go all out in search of the win.

Le Azzurre may face some resistance but should be able to come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Wales Women 0-1 Italy Women

Wales Women vs Italy Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Italy Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

