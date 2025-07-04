Wales Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025 

Wales Women and The Netherlands Women will square off in the 2025 UEFA Euro Women's Championship on Saturday (July 5th). The game will be played at Swissporarena.

Ad

The Welsh have not been in action since falling to a 4-1 defeat against Italy in their final game of the Women's Nations League last month. They were four goals down at the break with Elena Linari and Sofia Cantore scoring a goal each while Cristiana Girelli netted a brace.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, finalized preparations for this tournament with a 2-1 victory over Finland last week. Vivianne Miedema scored a first half brace to give her nation a two-goal lead at the break while Oona Siren pulled one back for Finland deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

The Oranje booked their spot in the Euros as runners-up in their qualification group. Wales qualified by eliminating The Republic of Ireland 3-2 on aggregate in the playoffs. Both nations have been drawn alongside England and France in Group D.

Wales Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Netherlands were victorious in all four head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash came in July 2017 when The Netherlands claimed a 5-0 victory.

Nine of The Netherlands' last 10 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Wales have won just one of their last 10 games (five losses).

Four of Wales' last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ten of The Netherlands' last 11 games have produced three goals or more.

Form guide: Wales: L-L-D-L-D Netherlands: W-D-L-W-W

Ad

Wales Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction

Wales are making their debut at the Euros and have been handed arguably the worst possible draw they could have gotten. The Dragons are the lowest-ranked side in this tournament and have not impressed en-route. They were relegated from the top-flight of the Nations League and have not scored more than once in their last six games.

The Netherlands were crowned European champions in 2017 but their chances of matching that feat appear slim this time around. With England and France also in this group, this game is ostensibly the only one where Andries Jonker's side will be expected to claim maximum points.

Ad

Backing the Netherlands to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Wales Women 0-4 The Netherlands Women

Wales Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - The Netherlands Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More