Walsall vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023 

Beleaguered Leicester City will travel to the Banks Stadium to face Walsall in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 28), looking to snap a three-game winless run.

The Foxes have been in a poor run of form since beating Gillingham 1-0 in the last round of the competition, going winless in three games. During this time, Brendan Rodgers' lost 2-0 Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Leicester are now looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since winning the competition in 2021. Walsall, meanwhile, beat Stockport 2-1 in the last round of the cup, with Andy Williams scoring a 95th-minute penalty.

Walsall vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 previous clashes between the two sides, with Leicester beating Walsall 12 times and losing thrice.

This will be the first meeting between Leicester and Walsall since February 2009 when the Foxes beat them 4-1 in the League Cup

Walsall last beat Leicester in January 1978 (1-0 in FA Cup), going winless in their next six meetings.

Walsall are into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2015-16, when they were eliminated by Reading. They're looking to reach the fifth round of the cup for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Walsall FC Official @WFCOfficial



The Ticket Office is open until 4:30pm Monday to Friday & we advise supporters who are able to collect their tickets in the week to do so to avoid long queues on matchday. 🎟️ Have you got tickets to collect for this weekend's @EmiratesFACup tie against @LCFC The Ticket Office is open until 4:30pm Monday to Friday & we advise supporters who are able to collect their tickets in the week to do so to avoid long queues on matchday. 🎟️ Have you got tickets to collect for this weekend's @EmiratesFACup tie against @LCFC?🕓 The Ticket Office is open until 4:30pm Monday to Friday & we advise supporters who are able to collect their tickets in the week to do so to avoid long queues on matchday. https://t.co/AqNJ7rlENU

Leicetser have lost only one of their last nine FA Cup ties against a side from the fourth division of English football. That was against Newport County in the 2018-19 season, who were then managed by current Walsall manager Michael Flynn.

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has 16 goals in 22 appearances in the FA Cup, netting six goals in his last six games, including the winner against Gillingham in the third round.

Walsall vs Leicester City Prediction

Michael Flynn might be relishing the opportunity to face Leicester again with the hope of defeating them once more. However, the Foxes are a much stronger unit on paper, and despite their recent struggles, they should secure a narrow win and advance to the next round.

Prediction: Walsall 1-2 Leicester City

Walsall vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes