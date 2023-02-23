Wanderers vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Wanderers entertain Macarthur at CommBank Stadium in A-League Men on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts are having a better campaign than last season, when they finished tenth among 12 teams. Western Sydney are fourth in the standings with 25 points – nine behind leaders Melbourne City, winning six of their 17 games and drawing seven.

Wanderers settled for a 4-4 draw against Adelaide United in their last league game – their third stalemate in their last five games. One of the hosts’ best outings of late was a 1-1 draw against leaders Melbourne City. It was a fair test of their title credentials.

Macarthur, meanwhile, are four places below Western Sydney with 21 points. They have also won six games but have drawn thrice and lost eight times. They are on course to make the Australia Cup round of 32 but would like to reach the Finals series.

The Bulls lost their last league game to Newcastle Jets 1-0 – their third setback in five meetings. They were humiliated by Melbourne City 6-1 in early February, which was their worst defeat this season. Macarthur have prevailed before at CommBank Stadium following two winning performances, but Wanderers got the better of them 4-0 in their last meeting.

Wanderers vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wanderers have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five meetings with Macarthur.

Wanderers have won once and lost twice in their last three games against Macarthur at home.

Wanderers have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Macarthur have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games on the road.

Wanderers have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games, while Macarthur have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Wanderers – D-L-W-D-D; Macarthur – L-W-L-D-L.

Wanderers vs Macarthur Prediction

The hosts will miss the services of key defenders - Rhys Williams and Tate Russell – due to injury. Brandon Borrello, with four goals and two assists, and Yeni N'Gbakoto, with four goals and one assist, are expected to play key roles.

Meanwhile, Macarthur captain Ulises Davila, who has scored three goals, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Matthew Millar (four goals) and Bachana Arabuli (three goals) are expected to play key roles.

Wanderers are expected to win based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Wanderers 2-1 Macarthur

Wanderers vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Wanderers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Wanderers to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Macarthur to score - Yes

