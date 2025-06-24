“Was once close to Barca" - When Barcelona legend Gerard Pique claimed Cristiano Ronaldo and one other Real Madrid star nearly joined Catalan side

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique once claimed Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr were close to joining the Catalans before signing for Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar is considered a Los Blancos legend, while Vinicius is a rising superstar at the club today.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid in 2009 and spent nine successful years at the Bernabeu. In 2018, he signed for Italian side Juventus. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr signed for Los Blancos in the same year Ronaldo left and quickly became an integral part of the squad. He is a regular starter at the Bernabeu and is often considered among the best players in the world. Much like his idol Ronaldo, the Brazilian sports the iconic number seven shirt for Los Merengues.

Ad

Trending

In a 2022 interview with Ibai's Twitch channel, Barcelona legend Gerard Pique claimed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr were close to signing for the Catalans before joining Real Madrid. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Cristiano was once close to Barca before he signed for Madrid. Same for Vinicius."

Gerard Pique spent most of his professional career at Barcelona, representing them between 2008 and 2022. The Spaniard retired from football in November 2022.

Ad

When Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he was close to joining Barcelona before Manchester United

Ronaldo and Iniesta (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an interview with El Chiringuito in February 2025, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Barcelona were one of the clubs he was close to joining early in his career. The legendary Portuguese referred to his time at Sporting Lisbon, ahead of signing for Manchester United in 2003.

Ad

"I could have signed for Barça when I was playing for Sporting Lisbon. I was with someone from the club and they wanted to sign me, but it didn’t happen. They wanted to sign me that year and join them the following year. But Manchester wanted me for that year," Ronaldo said (via Yahoo Sports)

Ad

Had Ronaldo signed for Barcelona instead, fans may have witnessed him playing alongside his archrival, Lionel Messi, early in his career. Despite being pitted against each other for the last two decades, many have wondered whether the two juggernauts of football could have worked together in the same team.

Cristiano Ronaldo eventually ended up joining Barca's archrivals, Real Madrid in 2009. The Portuguese legend has faced the Catalans 34 times in his career and scored 20 times against them. He has won 10 games, lost 15 times, and drew nine times against La Blaugrana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More